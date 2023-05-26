‘Voltes V: Legacy’ gets lauded by die-hard, new-gen fans

The whole nation has been officially hooked and is feeling nostalgic with GMA Network’s groundbreaking live action adaptation, Voltes V: Legacy.

The country’s biggest series this 2023 is headlined by no less than five of GMA’s sought-after artists: Miguel Tanfelix as Steve Armstrong, Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, Raphael Landicho as Little Jon Armstrong, and Matt Lozano as Big Bert Armstrong.

Voltes V: Legacy recorded high TV ratings in its pilot week based on Nielsen’s NUTAM Overnight People Ratings. Last May 8, the world premiere of Voltes V: Legacy received a combined (GMA, GTV, I Heart Movies, and Pinoy Hits) people rating of 14.6 percent. This was followed by 12.7 percent on May 9, 13.6 percent on May 10, and 12.6 percent on two consecutive nights last May 11 and 12.

During the covered period, Batang Quiapo only registered 10.6 percent, 11.2 percent, 10.7 percent, 10.9 percent, and 11.4 percent across several simulcast channels (TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Cinemo).

Moreover, the show keeps on receiving positive feedback from viewers and netizens. Everyone has one thing in mind: Voltes V: Legacy is worth the long wait and definitely a Pinoy pride!

Viewers also lauded the world-class visual effects of the program, especially the first-ever “volt in sequence.” Die-hard fans also noticed its opening billboard, which pays homage to the iconic Japanese anime series Voltes V.

According to some netizens on GMA’s YouTube channel: “The world premiere of Voltes V: Legacy was a gigantic success with its 3D battle scenes, costumes, an all-star cast and everything that is rolled in one megaserye. I was teary-eyed watching this legendary TV show on Philippine television.”

The live action series is produced by GMA Network in partnership with Toei Company Ltd. and Telesuccess Productions Inc. Acclaimed local animators from GMA’s Post Video Graphics and Audio team and Riot Inc. handled the program’s heavy CGI and other visual effects.

Voltes V: Legacy is produced by the award-winning GMA Entertainment Group headed by Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable.

Under the helm of esteemed director Mark Reyes, Voltes V: Legacy airs weeknights at 8 pm on GMA Telebabad and at 9:40 pm on GTV. Global Pinoys can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.