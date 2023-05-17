Quality over quantity marks athletics Cambodia campaign

Ernest John “EJ” Obiena is a cut above the rest in Phnom Penh.
PHNOM PENH—It was quality over quantity that played a major role in the Filipinos’ campaign in athletics at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

“It was still is a successful campaign in terms of quality—we had two games records broken,” national team coach Jojo Posadas said.

The Philippines missed by one its target of five gold medals to tie its performance in Hanoi last year. But no regrets, according to Posadas, because pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena and long jumper Janry Ubas were there to put class in the campaign.

Obiena smashed his own record of 5.46 meters thrice with his final jump in stormy conditions at the Morodok Tech National Stadium of 5.65 meters looking unbreakable by SEA Games standard—he owns the Asian record of 5.94 meters.

Ubas, on the other hand, won his first long jump gold, his first-ever in the games since donning the national colors in the 2015 Singapore edition with 7.85 meters.

And don’t miss out on Eric Cray who cemented his status as the games’ greatest male track athlete with a sixth straight gold in the 200 meters hurdles with a 50.03 clocking.

The 4×400 team of Michael del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, Joyme Sequita and Umajesty Williams which won gold with a clocking of 3:07.22 also couldn’t be ignored.

“You have also to look at the SEA Games in terms of the future. I think we have one in javelin,” said Posadas, referring to silver medalist Gennah Malapit. “She’s the future.”

The 16-year-old Palarong Pambansa standout bettered her own Palaro mark of 45.5 with a 49.55 effort.

The other silver medalists in athletics were Arlan Arbois (Marathon), Sarah Dequinan (Heptathlon), Sonny Wagdos (5000m), Joida Gagnao (3000m SC), Williams (400m), Ronne Malipay (Triple Jump), Robyn Brown (400m Hurdles) and 4x400m Women of Maureen Schrijvers, Jessel Lumapas, Bernalyn Bejoy and Brown.

The bronze medalists were Christine Hallasgo (Marathon), Aries Toledo (Decathlon), Evalyn Palabrica (Javelin Throw), Ramirez (400m), Natalie Uy (PV), Harry Diones (Triple Jump), John Tolentino (110m Hurdles) and the 4x400m Mixed of del Prado, Lamapas, Williams and Bejoy.

