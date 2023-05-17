100 days to go before FIBA World Cup

THE countdown reached 100 days mark for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023 where the world’s best and brightest players converge primarily in Manila and in co-hosts Japan and Indonesia.

The Philippines—with its world-renowned most passionate fans—play host to USA and Serbia, as well as Lithuania and Greece, as four of the world’s top 10 teams play in the Group Phase from August 25 to September 10.

Angola, Dominican Republic, Italy, South Sudan, China, Puerto Rico, Jordan, New Zealand, Egypt, Mexico and Montenegro are the other teams which will play at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Gilas Pilipinas will also showcase its talent in the tournament’s first game at the Philippine Arena on August 25.

To mark the countdown and engage the local market in the Philippines, a 100 Days-to-Go TVC will be aired on key channels and social media platforms while LED billboards along key sites in the Metro will also feature materials on display. Features on key news programs and video callouts from local ambassadors of the FIBA Basketball World Cup will also be shown on tv and social media.

This is the first time in 45 years that the Philippines is hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup, alongside Japan and Indonesia.

“The event will be tremendous—the fan experience will be unprecedented, unmatched in its impact and truly memorable for all,” Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio said.

Filipinos could watch the MVP-caliber play of Serbian Nikola Jokic and Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as a bevy of NBA stars by taking advantage of already- available tickets with the Follow My Team Passes with access to all preliminary games of your chosen team, the Ultimate Fan & Super Fan passes, which give access to games from the Quarterfinals to the Finals, and the Two-Day Passes, which give fans the chance to watch 4 games on 2 consecutive days.

Single-Day Passes will also be available starting May 25 for basketball fans to get a chance to see their favorite basketball stars up close and personal. Fans can purchase their tickets to the biggest basketball event of the year via philippines.worldcup.basketball.