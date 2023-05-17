Coach Chot wants developmental squad for SEA Games basketball

PHNOM PENH—Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes wants a developmental team to represent the country in future Southeast Asian Games.

Reyes said putting together a pool of young players who will prepare exclusively for the SEA Games will be beneficial to the overall Gilas program while also enhancing the country’s chances of winning another gold medal in the biennial meet.

“I think this is for the good of Philippine basketball. I think we should bring younger players to the Southeast Asian Games,” Reyes said.

The past two SEA Games had Philippine Basketball Association players reinforcing the SEA Games squad—in past games, either amateur or collegiate squads could do the job.

Gilas settled for silver in Hanoi last year, but redeemed itself with an 80-69 win over Cambodia behind naturalized player Justin Brownlee, who had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Reyes also suggested a longer preparation time for the developmental team.

“Hopefully, we can get together earlier, put a team to compete in the next one in Thailand [in 2025],” said Reyes.

Reyes, however, said the final decision rests with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

“It’s the SBP that’s going to make that determination. That’s just my opinion,” Reyes said.

Reyes also reiterated he stepping away from coaching Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games.

“I promise I’ll never coach here in the SEA Games. At least, I was able to go out with a gold medal,” he said.