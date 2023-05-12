IC chief Regalado cites life insurers’ role as Fortune Life fetes top agents

FORTUNE Life Insurance Co., one of the leading insurance companies in the Philippines, held its 38th Annual Awards Night on May 9, 2023, at the Citystate Tower Hotel in Ermita, Manila.

The event was graced by newly named Insurance Commissioner Reynaldo A. Regalado, who delivered his first keynote address in an insurance setting, a month after his appointment. He was welcomed by the ALC Group Chairman D. Edgard A. Cabangon, Fortune Life Executive Officers led by President and CEO D. Arnold A. Cabangon, Executive Vice President and COO Emma M. Abad, and Fortune’s board of directors, officers, and the sales force.

In his keynote Regalado expressed appreciation for the warm welcome he received from Fortune Life. He acknowledged the exceptional contributions of the top-performing agents for the year 2022 and praised Fortune Life’s legacy, which has been built by the founder and the wise directors over the years.

Regalado emphasized the importance of life insurers in producing tailored services and products to meet the ever-changing needs of the insuring public, especially during the pandemic’s recovery phase. He urged the insurance industry to continue providing quality financial services to Filipinos.

“Our life insurers must continue to produce services and products tailor-made to meet the demands of the insuring public in securing their family’s future and health,” he said.

Regalado also congratulated the awardees. “You are reaping the fruits of your labor and taking home the rewards of your hard work for having provided quality financial services to our fellow Filipinos.” He hoped that the recognition they received would serve as inspiration for them to continue their dedicated efforts. “May this recognition serve as inspiration for you to continue your committed work in bringing insurance closer to the hearts of our people,” he added.

The new insurance chief gave this assurance: “We, at the Insurance Commission, are working equally hard to ensure that the industry we regulate will remain strong and globally competitive.”

Fortune Life President and CEO, D. Arnold A. Cabangon, in a speech, expressed appreciation for the remarkable contribution of the salesforce. “To our best sales associates, recognizing your achievements is our way of appreciating your support and acknowledging your huge contributions to the success of our company. I would like to commend all the awardees for your undeterred commitment and dedication.”

Cabangon did not forget to remember his father, the founder, in his speech: “If my father, the late Amb. Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, was here, I am sure that he would happily congratulate all of you. And he would be very proud to see that you have remained our loyal and trusted allies in helping Filipinos secure their financial protection.”

He highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and unceasing support to their agents. “Looking forward to innovation and business development, Fortune Life continuously invests in technology. We are maximizing the use of online selling for our products, improving our customer service with the digitalization of customer records, expanding our online payment facilities, and also utilizing our Chatbot facilities.”

Cabangon vowed that the company “will continue to develop and enhance our agent’s portal, which will aid you, our salesforce, in monitoring your production and activities. These efforts will help us succeed in meeting and exceeding our goals and targets.”

Meanwhile, he challenged the company’s sales associates to look up to and emulate the top awardees of the night. “Tularan natin sila. If you do it right, I am sure our company will soar to greater heights. Remember, when our company succeeds, I promise and guarantee you, you will succeed as well,” he said.

A total of 47 awards were presented to exceptional agents who accomplished remarkable feats in 2022, including Elimar R. Depamaylo, Insurance Specialist of the Year; Eunice Y. Hangad, Agency Manager of the Year; and Ines H. Jabines, Field Manager of the Year.

“You are the backbone of our company, and we could not have achieved this remarkable milestone without you. You have exceeded our expectations and shown us what we can do when we work together,” said Fortune Life Executive Vice President Emma M. Abad in her special message.

“This year, I challenge each one of you, my dear agency sales force and officers, to stand, walk, and fight together as we embrace this year’s theme ‘Unified We Succeed. One Commitment. One Spirit. One Passion,” she added.

Fortune Life is part of the ALC Group of Companies founded by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, and currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.