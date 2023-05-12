PBBM rallies support for early completion of Asean-China COC

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday tried to rally support for the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct (COC) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, citing the “concerning” developments in the South China Sea.

During his intervention at the 42nd ASEAN Summit Retreat Session in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, Marcos said Filipino vessels continue to face attempts to deny and obstruct their movement within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea from Chinese ships despite the existence of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

The DOC was signed by ASEAN and China in 2002 to affirm their commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight above the South China Sea and peaceful resolution of territorial and jurisdictional issues.

“The Philippines has been clear and consistent about its serious concerns over recent developments in the South China Sea, especially infringements on our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” Marcos said.

“These incidents have palpable consequences for the safety and welfare of our people, particularly our fisherfolk and coastal communities,” he added.

To address this issue, Marcos said he is advocating for the enforcement of a rules-based maritime order anchored on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

Marcos earlier said such principles should be included in the COC, which is currently still pending.

“We must ensure that the South China Sea does not become a nexus for armed conflict,” the President said.

Image credits: Mast Irham/Pool Photo vi a AP





