PBBM rallies support for early completion of Asean-China COC

bySamuel P. Medenilla
May 12, 2023
Clockwise from top, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife Louise, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and wife Ho Ching, East Timor’s Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak and his daughter Tamarisa Vasconcelos, Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai, Lao’s Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his wife Vandala, Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen and his father Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen sit on the deck of a traditional pinisi ship during a sunset viewing event on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday tried to rally support for the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct (COC) between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, citing the “concerning” developments in the South China Sea.

During his intervention at the 42nd ASEAN Summit Retreat Session in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, Marcos said Filipino vessels continue to face attempts to deny and obstruct their movement within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea from Chinese ships despite the existence of the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC).

The DOC was signed by ASEAN and China in 2002 to affirm their commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight above the South China Sea and peaceful resolution of territorial and jurisdictional issues.

“The Philippines has been clear and consistent about its serious concerns over recent developments in the South China Sea, especially infringements on our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” Marcos said.

“These incidents have palpable consequences for the safety and welfare of our people, particularly our fisherfolk and coastal communities,” he added.

To address this issue, Marcos said he is advocating for the enforcement of a rules-based maritime order anchored on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

Marcos earlier said such principles should be included in the COC, which is currently still pending.

“We must ensure that the South China Sea does not become a nexus for armed conflict,” the President said.

Image credits: Mast Irham/Pool Photo vi a AP



Mast Irham/Pool Photo vi a AP
