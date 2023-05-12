PSA data outlines state of PHL ‘homelessness’

Thousands of Filipinos are living in relocation areas as well as streets and public spaces, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

There were a total of 57,281 Filipinos living in relocation areas, while 12,615 were considered “homeless” as they were living in streets and public spaces, such as parks and sidewalks.

Over a third of those living in relocation areas are found in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), while the majority or over 60 percent of the homeless are found in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Homeless refers to individuals or households living in the streets or public spaces [such as parks and sidewalks] and all those without any form of shelter,” PSA said.

“For 2020 CPH [Census of Population and Housing], those homeless or persons living in the street or public spaces who have no usual place of residence or are not certain to be enumerated elsewhere should be listed where they are found,” it added.

Apart from BARMM, a total of 7,435 Filipinos who have been relocated are living in Soccsksargen, while 6,731 of these Filipinos are living in NCR and 5,380 relocated residents are living in Davao region.

In terms of the homeless, apart from NCR, some 1,270 Filipinos are homeless in Central Visayas; 734 are in Central Luzon; 378 Filipinos in Calabarzon; and 367 are in Western Visayas.

Meanwhile, data from the 2020 CPH also showed that there are 59,826 households living in rent-free houses and lots without the consent of an owner.



Of this number, 51,658 households are in single houses while 3,590 households are apartments or accessories or row houses and 2,167 households are in multi-unit residential homes. There were also 240 units that are considered commercial/industrial/agricultural houses.



PSA said of the 26.377 million households, 57.3 percent owned or had owner-like possession of the house and lot they occupied.



The data also showed that 18.6 percent of the households owned the house while occupying a rent-free lot with consent of the owner.



Furthermore, 10.8 percent rented the house/ room including the lot that they occupied, and 6.6 percent had rent-free house and lot with consent of the owner.



Overall, the 2020 CPH showed that a total of 28.5 million housing units were listed nationwide. Of this total, 25.19 million housing units were occupied by households/household population as of May 1, 2020.



In 2015, out of the 24.22 million housing units, 22.42 million were occupied, while in 2010, out of the total 21.29 million housing units, 19.72 million had occupants.



‘Pambansang pabahay’



Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Thursday welcomed as huge boost to the housing sector the move to institutionalize the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program through legislation.



Acuzar cited the filing of Senate Bill 2108 by Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go which seeks to institutionalize 4PH – the flagship housing program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to ensure sustainability.



Likewise, Acuzar recognized previous efforts to support the housing and urban development sector in terms of funding before the Congress, including Senator Francis Tolentino’s proposed bill establishing the National Comprehensive Housing Financing Program.





Go’s bill aims to bridge the country’s housing gap through a comprehensive plan focused on providing affordable and decent housing for Filipinos, particularly those in need. He said this would ensure that every Filipino can afford a safe and comfortable place to live.



The bill also provides for a mechanism to subsidize amortization and interest for the beneficiaries – a key feature of 4PH. Potential buyer-beneficiaries must be capable of and committed to paying the subsidized housing loan amortization.



Meanwhile, Tolentino’s National Comprehensive Housing Financing Program proposes to automatically appropriate funds for the government’s housing agencies to ignite a large-scale program such as the 4PH for the country to catch up with the housing backlog and provide a home for every Filipino.



The “Pambansang Pabahay” intends to build one million housing units per year until 2028 to address the country’s housing gap pegged at more than 6.5 million units.



DHSUD, as the primary government agency responsible for the management of housing, human settlements and urban development as its mandate under Republic Act 11201, is tasked as the lead implementer of "Pambansang Pabahay."