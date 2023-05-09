SSS onboards Diana Pardo Aguilar in SS Commission

THE Social Security System (SSS) announced last Monday the appointment of Commissioner Diana Pardo Aguilar as Acting Member of the Social Security Commission (SSC), representing the Employers’ Group, last April 25.

The SSS statement read that Aguilar will continue to serve as a member of the SSC, the highest governing board of the SSS, from her first appointment in August 2010 and earlier reappointments in September 2013 and November 2016.

“With her continued presence in the SSC, she is able to provide meaningful and relevant context to various initiatives, especially those that have been initiated in previous administrations,” SSS President and CEO Rolando L. Macasaet was quoted in a statement issued nearly three weeks after Aguilar’s date of appointment.

As part of the SSC, Aguilar serves as the chairman of the risk management and investment committee that sets directions in making strategic initiatives and policy reforms that contribute to generating a higher return on investment for the SSS. This includes synchronizing the renewal of accreditations and amending pertinent policy guidelines to enhance transparency in the selection of brokers and governance of investible funds.

Aguilar is also a member of the Audit Committee of the SSC.

The Acting Commissioner holds concurrent directorships in the field of banking, investment and energy, among others. She has been a director and/or senior advisor for Security Bank Corporation since 2010 and is currently the Chairperson of its Trust Committee and SB Capital Investment Corporation. She is also a Director in PXP Energy Corporation.

Moreover, Aguilar serves in various capacities in socio-civic and non-profit organizations such as governor of the Employers Confederation of the Philippines and chairman of its committee on diversity and inclusion. She is also the chairman of the Board of Trustees of La Salle Green Hills Inc. since 2021 and a member of La Salle Philippines Investment Committee since July 2018. Aguilar is also a member of the La Salle Institute’s International Economic Council in Rome.

Aguilar earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Studies from De La Salle University. She graduated with honors from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, USA, with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Major in International Business and Finance.

Aside from Aguilar and Macasaet, the other members of the SSC are Secretary of Finance Benjamin E. Diokno (ex officio chairman); Secretary of Labor and Employment Bienvenido E. Laguesma (ex officio member); and Commissioners Anita Bumpus-Quitain, Jose C. Julio, Manuel L. Argel Jr., Robert Joseph M. De Claro and Eva B. Arcos. Macasaet sits as vice-chairman of the SSC.

Image credits: SSS





