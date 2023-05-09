COA to use AI to spot patterns, anomalies for fraud detection

THE Commission on Audit (COA) announced its plans on digitally transforming the government’s accounting system and using artificial intelligence (AI) to spot patterns or anomalies in a bid to easily detect fraud.

COA Chairman Gamaliel A. Cordoba said he hopes that in leveraging technology to improve audit techniques and procedures, there will be enhanced communication with the audited agencies and bodies with oversight over COA audit reports, especially the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Cordoba outlined the commission’s plan on digitizing its systems along with his 10-point agenda in a recent strategic planning conference attended by 140 COA senior officials.

The Auditor-General said that shifting towards digitalization include developing an easy to implement government accounting system that is compliant with international standards.

He also plans to digitize government transactions and conducting audits via “e-audit.” This will include collections, in partnership with all government agencies.

In early 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said his administration will ramp up measures this year to digitalize the government to ensure efficient and fast delivery of services to the public.

Cordoba intends to complete COA’s digital transformation within seven years.

The Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 has mandated the promotion of regulatory technology, or “RegTech,” with the use of AI.

The PDP said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) “will continue to promote the use of ‘RegTech’ by supervised entities and adopt supervisory technology as it digitalizes reportorial requirements and uses [AI] for its supervisory functions.”

The Philippines believes “RegTech” will “help fight cybercrimes and benefit financial sector firms and supervising agencies.”

“To improve regulatory compliance, the private sector can adopt RegTech in pursuing greater digitalization to improve the design and delivery of innovative financial products and services,” the PDP document reads. Its framers believe that “RegTech” will be able to provide “efficient and effective public and private sector solutions to prevent fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing; streamline prudential reporting; conduct effective creditworthiness assessments; and, provide a more efficient, timely and accurate manner of meeting reportorial and compliance requirements, among others.”