It’s in the genes, and more, for Nicole Laurel Asensio

IN a recent chat with the exquisite Nicole Laurel Asensio, who will very soon breathe life to the amazing character of Sisa in the musical theater production of Ibarra, we learned that her paternal grandmother, National Artist for Music Fides Cuyugan Asensio, also played Sisa during her younger years.

“My grandmother Fides first played Sisa 65 years ago when she was pregnant with my father (who she named Noli). I was told by some of her colleagues and friends who saw the production that her portrayal was iconic, and she went on to play Sisa many, many more times. I think the crazed character also inspired many of her future roles especially in her original librettos, because she was brilliant at playing the ‘mad woman’ and she was never afraid to always go out of the box, dig deep and even go dark with her many role choices,” Asensio shared.

She added, “I think I got those traits from Lola Fides in many ways, but I am also aware that I cannot fill her very, very big shoes, so I think my portrayal in Ibarra will definitely be a little different, and more contemporary. Vocally, I am also more of a rock and blues singer, so my singing will have a different flavor, maybe a hybrid of the familiar infused with something new. Let’s see.”

Asensio grew up with both sides of her family very immersed in the theater world. ‘Both Lola Fides and my late maternal grandmother Lola Celia Diaz-Laurel were my first influences. I will be by the side of the piano, listening to them sing and rehearse their parts, while I play with their scarves and whatever was there that I could turn into costumes and hair ornaments. I also enrolled in summer workshops with Repertory Philippines, a theater company which my family was very active with and supportive of,” she recalled.

Other family members who have strongly influenced Asensio’s artistic pursuits are her mom, Iwi Laurel, and her uncle, Cocoy Laurel, who first taught her how to sing. “From what I can remember, the first and most memorable musical theater production I saw was Miss Saigon, where Tito Cocoy was part of. Tito Cocoy and my mom were also great influences to me, it was them who helped me develop my voice and be more comfortable onstage. Many tell me what I have must be in the genes, but I say it’s more—focus, discipline, hard work, commitment, and passion. I’m just blessed to be part of really gifted families who continue to thrive and grow in the fields of music and the arts. Up to this day, Tito Cocoy and Mom support my every undertaking, and pray for me every time there’s a show I’m part of, like this upcoming Sisa role in Ibarra.”

Ibarra is Asensio’s theater comeback of sorts. “It’s my first in 13 years. My last theater production was Rent where I played the role of Mimi, and I also did other shows before that, before channeling all my energies in the music industry. To be back onstage with a wonderful production like Ibarra is such a thrill.”

For Ibarra, Asensio will be performing three solo spots from the libretto of Jomar Fleras and the music of Joed Balsamo, and she will also be participating in some of the group numbers. “The best part of rehearsals is that I get to learn with and from my cast mates. My coactors and the creative team are simply brilliant. I also love my stage kids JD Tena and Elian Santos, who will play Basilio and Crispin. These kids inspire me so much.”

She added, “And then there is Piolo Pascual, who will play Ibarra. He is a brilliant artist with a whole lot to give. Besides the obvious handsomeness and natural charm, Piolo strikes me as incredibly kind, generous, very grounded, and easy to communicate with. I look forward to sharing this stage journey with him and the entire team.”

After Ibarra, Asensio will continue to set her sights in becoming a good and happy musician. “I guess I’ll be creating more original songs throughout the second half of the year and beyond. I have also fallen in love with the few experiences I have had in acting for film and television, and I hope to do more of that. If I could continue to do all three mediums as a performance artist, I would be eternally grateful to God and everyone who gave me a chance and opened doors for me.”