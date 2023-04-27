Citystate Properties and Management Corporation breaks ground for Calatagan development

CITYSTATE Properties and Management Corporation (CPMC) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest development, Sandari Calatagan, on Wednesday (April 26, 2023) in Brgy. Bagong Silang, Calatagan, Batangas.

The ceremony was attended by government officials led by Batangas 1st District Representative Eric R. Buhain, Calatagan Mayor Peter Oliver M. Palacio, Vice Mayor Rogelio H. Zarraga, Lian Vice Mayor Roberto Antonio “Ronin” S. Leviste, members of the Sangguniang Bayan of Calatagan, Barangay Bagong Silang officials led by Barangay Chairman Pacifico Atienza, top company executives led by CPMC Chairman and CEO D. Edgard A. Cabangon, President D. Michelle Cabangon Chua, Executive Vice President Maureen S. Azarcon, officers, staff and salesforce.

Rev. Fr. Edilberto B. Ramos Jr. officiated the blessing of the site, followed by the burying of the time capsule with the site development plan.

In his speech, Congressman Eric R. Buhain extended his appreciation to CPMC for choosing Calatagan as their next business venture. “We are very honored that you have chosen Calatagan as your next venture in the first district of Batangas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Palacio expressed his excitement, appreciation and support to Cabangon and to CPMC for spearheading the newest development in Calatagan. “Ito po ay isang napakagandang development dito sa aming bayan. At lubos po kaming nagpapasalamat kay Sir Edgard Cabangon at sa Citystate Properties and Management Corporation, na hindi nagdalawang isip na mag-invest sa bayan na ito.”

Cabangon thanked the government officials for their warm welcome, and promised to deliver nothing but the best development in Calatagan. “Salamat sa pagtanggap ninyo sa amin sa inyong bayan. In return, we commit to develop Sandari Calatagan into a first-class resort which the city of Calatagan can be very proud of,” he asserted.

Sandari Calatagan is a beach club and wellness residences project that will feature top-of-the-line amenities and beachfront luxury. The development is poised to become a premier destination for those who value health, relaxation, and upscale living. The project will be situated in the scenic town of Calatagan, Batangas, which is known for its beautiful beaches and rich cultural heritage.

CPMC has been in the real estate industry for 16 years, with Sandari Batulao in Nasugbu, Batangas as its first wellness residences. Sandari Calatagan is just the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of successful developments.

Citystate Properties and Management Corporation is a member of the ALC Group of Companies founded by Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua and currently chaired by D. Edgard A. Cabangon.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





