Pork shortage in June possible, may last 39 days, says DA exec

AMID the surge of African swine fever (ASF), there is a possible pork shortage in June, a high official said on Wednesday.

“A possible pork shortage in June is estimated at 46,104 metric tons, while pork demand is at 145,849 metric tons,” the Department of Agriculture’s National Livestock Program director Ruth Miclat-Sonaco said at the Cargill Animal Nutrition Summit.

Without higher supply, the pork shortage may last at least 39 days, Sonaco said.

She said that as of March 2023, the ASF-affected barangays are 137 from 54 municipalities, 21 provinces and 11 regions.

The cumulative number of affected areas follows: total number of affected regions is 17; affected provinces 63; municipalities 814 and affected barangays 4,418.

The Cargill summit brought together global and local animal nutrition experts, swine farmers and industry partners to discuss market outlook, perspectives, and greatest opportunities in navigating the swine business, particularly pertaining to the Philippine market. For his part, Sonny Catacutan, country president of Cargill Philippines and managing director for Cargill’s animal nutrition business said that “at Cargill, we are focused on driving success for our customers and enabling a brighter and more secure future for the swine industry.”

“Our Animal Nutrition Summit provides an avenue for us to connect farmers, producers, customers and consumers, and partner with them to build and advance the growth ambitions of the Filipino hog industry,” he added.

Lower tariffs till yearend

THE reduced tariff rates of imported pork have been extended until December 31, 2023.

The local authorities are mandated to strictly follow the National Zoning implementation and movement plan depending on the level of ASF risks. In Mindanao, the government of Zamboanga plans to distribute sentinel pigs to ASF-affected barangays to confirm the presence of the disease.

In Luzon, Pangasinan rovince has extended the total ban on the entry of live pigs, pork, and pork by-products from ASF affected areas until June 30, 2023.

In Visayas, Antique Province, residents were urged not to import pork and pork-related products from outside the province to avoid the incursion of the disease.

In Cebu Province, the provincial government issued a couple of Executive Orders (EO) after the confirmation of ASF virus in blood samples of pigs in Carcar City. It also established a strict border control in all ports of entry, ordered authorities in all ports to implement the EO, and revoked all livestock transport passes issued for livestock transport vehicles and refer vans from Negros.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





