Munti pushes for higher literacy with book reader campaign

byBMPlus
April 26, 2023
1 minute read
The city of Muntinlupa is aiming high by going back to the basics, with a renewed emphasis on one of the most essential building blocks of learning: reading.

The recently launched Muntinlupa Readers Book Club (MRB Club) is currently making the rounds of the city, conducting free book reading sessions with the help of energetic volunteers.

“This reading program aims to develop  basic literacy skills such as reading, listening, and comprehension, especially among young learners, to give them the necessary skills to achieve in life,” Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

Currently, the MRB Club has reached the communities of Southville 3, NHA Phase 1-4, and Sto. Niño, Aplaya, all in barangay Poblacion.

“We also aim to encourage Muntinlupeños to be part of the MRB Club by volunteering as readers to kids in their community under the Make Your City Proud volunteer program,” Biazon added.

At present, the MRB Club through the Tourism, Culture, and the Arts Department (TCAD), is calling for volunteer readers. Residents of Muntinlupa 18 years old and above, with clear speaking voice and good storytelling and communication skills, are in good health and are willing to commit at least an hour to the program, may apply.

Under the Make Your City Proud (MYCP) volunteerism program, Qualified Volunteer Readers will undergo free workshops and are entitled to MYCP points which can be used to redeem benefits and incentives from the City Government and accredited partners.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

