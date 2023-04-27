Two Ozamiz City Centenarians receive P300K each 

Cash gifts totaling P300,000 were awarded to two women from Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental who recently turned 100.

After Pompia Ochagabia Balcita from Barangay Maningcol and Tiburcia Gaid Parojinog from Barangay Molicay celebrated their 100th birthday in April, the centenarians each received a total of P300,000 in cash gifts—P100,000 from the National Government by virtue of Centenarians Act of 2016 (Republic Act No. 10868), doubled by the Misamis Occidental Provincial Government and Governor Henry Oaminal, and the third from the City Government led by Mayor Henry “Indy” Oaminal, Jr. and the city council.

“These gifts are only one part of how the Ozamiz City LGU expresses our commitment to the welfare of our senior citizens,” Mayor Oaminal, Jr. said. “As a city, we fully embrace senior citizen-centered policies such as the Centenarians Act, so that we may continue to care for our lolos and lolas.”

The centenarians also received a signed letter from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., congratulating them for the “remarkable feat to reach a hundred years of age, for it reflects a lifetime of victories both big and small.”

Mayor Oaminal, Jr. also took the opportunity to encourage elder Ozamiznons to look after their health, “so that more lolos and lolas stay strong for their 100th birthday and more.”

Balcita and Parojinog are the 9th and 10th centenarians in the city who have received the P100,000 cash gift since the start of the Asenso Ozamiz administration.