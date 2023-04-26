3 OFWs dead, 5 injured in Taiwan factory fire; repatriation readied

THREE Filipino workers died and five other OFWs were injured in a fire at a famous food factory in Changhua County, Taiwan, on April 25.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office’s (MECO) Chairman and Representative Silvestre H. Bello III said the three Filipino workers died from smoke inhalation.

“’Di sila makalabas sa kuwarto [They couldn’t leave their rooms],” Bello told the BusinessMirror.

The factory of famous food giant Lian-Hwa Foods Corp. caught fire along Sihai Road in Changhua County, central part of Taiwan, around 6:45 am Tuesday, Taiwanese media said.

The Filipino casualties were identified as:

1. Renato Larua, 30 years old, from Cavite

2. Nancy Revilla from Marinduque

3. Aroma Miranda from Tarlac

Five other OFWs were declared out of danger but under observation at different hospitals:

1. Sheila May Abas from Negros Occidental

2. Jessie Boy Samson

3. Maricris Fernando from La Union

4. Rodel Uttao

5. Santiago Suba Jr.

Focus Taiwan News reported that the factory employees apparently thought it would be safe to take shelter inside the cold storage of the factory on the fourth floor. However, the door was made of plastic curtains and the smoke was still able to penetrate the cold storage room.

Four other Taiwanese employees were also dead.

Firefighters were able to control the fire after an hour. Twenty employees were rescued, but many were found inside the cold storage.

Bello said the bodies of the three Filipino fatalities were embalmed in Taiwan and the MECO has already notified their next of kin.

MECO is closely coordinating with Taiwanese police authorities regarding the incident and investigation and the swift repatriation of the remains of the victims.