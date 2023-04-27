Balikatan 2023 chalks up two firsts

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. watched as combined Filipino and American troops sank a decommissioned corvette of Philippine Navy during the littoral live-fire exercise for the Balikatan in the waters of Zambales last Wednesday.

The presence of Marcos, much more by a Philippine President, in the joint military exercise was the first in the history of the Balikatan. This year is considered the biggest as a total of 17,600 Filipino and American soldiers participated.

Accompanied by Department of National Defense Officer-in-Charge Carlito G. Galvez Jr., Marcos witnessed how forces from both countries sank the BRP Pangasinan, which had been turned into a target as a mock enemy ship.

The sinking in the coastal waters of San Narciso, Zambales of the vintage navy warship that was decommissioned in 2021 was also a first in the history of the biggest US-Philippines bilateral exercise and ended this year’s Balikatan field training event.

Training officials said about 1,400 Marines, soldiers, sailors, airmen and Coast Guardsmen from both countries took part in the “sinking exercise,” which involved “detecting, identifying, targeting and engaging” the corvette using a variety of ground and air-based weapons systems.

“This training increased the exercise’s realism and complexity, a key priority shared between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US military,” said Lt. Gen. William Jurney, commander of the US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and the US director for the exercise.

“Together we are strengthening our capabilities in full-spectrum military operations across all domains,” Jurney added.

During the exercise, which took place two days before the scheduled end of the Balikatan on April 28, US and Filipino troops delivered coordinated fires on the target ship, using various weapons platforms.

The weapons systems included High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, Avenger air defense systems, AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, Philippine Air Force FA-50 Golden Eagle fighter-attack aircraft, F-16 Fighting Falcons, US Marine F-35B Joint Strike Fighters and a US Air Force Special Operations Command AC 130 Spectre gunship.

A US Marine Corps command and control and sensor network enabled the various firing platforms to sense their target, develop firing solutions and deliver precision integrated fires on the target vessel.

Balikatan officials said the training represented a tangible demonstration of the US-Philippine commitment to strengthen military capabilities and interoperability to meet shared modern-day security challenges.

“This significant activity demonstrated new potential and revitalized the strength of our militaries while we continuously forge an ironclad alliance,” said Armed Forces of the Philippines Maj. Gen. Marvin Licudine, commander of the AFP’s Education, Training and Doctrine Command and the Balikatan 2023 exercise director for the AFP.

“This event enhanced the interoperability of the Philippines and US forces in conducting combined joint operations utilizing both countries’ army, navy, and air force assets in conducting maritime security and territorial defense,” he added.

A day before the littoral exercise, combined forces shot down simulated cruise missiles and drones with Patriot and Avenger air defense systems during a live-fire exercise, also in San Antonio, Zambales.

War games officials said a focus point for this year’s Balikatan was a bilateral integration of command and control, sensors and multi-domain fires that enables expanded battlefield awareness, sharing of targeting data between geographically dispersed units and precision strikes in a contested maritime environment.

