Labor groups’ coalition sets march on May 1 for wage hike, vs impunity

CITING the delayed government response to the plight of the working class, a super coalition of labor groups will hold a nationwide Labor Day protest next week to demand for better working conditions.

The All Philippine Trade Unions (APTU) announced the biggest of the demonstrations on May 1, 2023 will be held in Manila, where over 10,000 are expected to hold a march.

Similar Labor Day rallies will also be held in other parts of the country, it added.

Elmer Labog, chairperson of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and one of the APTU members, said the mobilization aims to compel President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to address their demands, including the completion of the delayed inclusive labor road map.

APTU also called for the granting of substantial wage hikes, an end to the proliferation of contractual employment and government action on its documented 68 trade union killings and hundreds of violations of the right to freedom of association, with the creation of a new presidential body.

“Workers will march on May 1 to press for Malacañang’s position on our demands for an inclusive roadmap to achieve decent work, an immediate action to the popular clamor for immediate wage increase and an end to impunity among other matters,” Labog said in a news conference last Wednesday.

In a separate news briefing, Labor Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma appealed to the labor groups to be more patient as the government addressed their demands.

Among the actions, he said, was the ongoing review of the wage petitions filed by the labor groups, as well as the review of Department Order (DO) 174 series of 2017, prohibiting labor-only contracting.

He also said they have already submitted to the Office of the President (OP) the labor groups’ request to hold a dialogue with the President as well as the recommendation of the International Labor Organization-High Level Tripartite Mission (ILO-HLTM) to create a presidential body to look into reported labor abuses.

“If there is yet an immediate solution [to their demand], we are not doing anything. We already made some action [on those demands], which we are now consolidating,” Laguesmsa said.

Aside from KMU, other members of the APTU are the Nagkaisa! Labor Coalition, Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP), Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) and a host of other trade union centers and confederations.

The coalition was created in January to represent the labor sector during the Philippine visit of the ILO-HLTM to look into reported incidents of freedom of association violations.