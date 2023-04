Ceramic artist Rosa Mirasol Melencio-Quijano features in an ongoing solo exhibition, titled ILI: Mga Kwento ng Lupa, Bayan, at Tahanan at the Sining Makiling Gallery in the University of the Philippines in Los Baños, Laguna.

The exhibition features a collection of different styles of ceramics and clay sculpture. The show opened on March 28 and is on view until April 28.