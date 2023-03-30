‘Voltes V Legacy’ sneak peek to be shown in cinemas

GREAT news to all Voltes V fans. GMA Network gives a sneak peek of what fans can expect from the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the hit anime series via Voltes V Legacy: The Cinematic Experience on April 19.

This will show the special version of the first three weeks of the series before its much-awaited premiere on prime-time TV in May.

A touching story of love for family, the one minute and 30 seconds clip features Earth’s last line of defense—the Voltes team and their super robot, Voltes V—as they battle the evil Boazanian Forces that are about to invade and annihilate the Earth.

After GMA dropped the teaser trailer last Friday, netizens and fans of the popular 1970s Japanese animé took to social media to praise and express their excitement of its powerhouse cast, world-class set, and cutting-edge visual effects and animation.

“Grabe, wala ako masabi, nakakaiyak dahil nakaka-proud na Pinoy ang gumawa ng ganito kalinaw, kaganda at nagi-improve na talaga ang CGI at VFX ng Pinas. Only GMA Network ang nakakagawa ng ganitong serye,” a netizen commented on YouTube, amazed with the impressive and high quality special effects.

Expectations are high for the GMA shoes and everyone is looking forward to watch it on the big screen.

Voltes V Legacy is touted to be the network’s most expensive and biggest TV production to date. The live action adaptation is produced by GMA Network in partnership with Toei Company Ltd. and Telesuccess Productions Inc.

Acclaimed local animators from Riot Inc. and GMA’s Post Video Graphics and Audio team handled the program’s heavy CGI and other visual effects.

Produced by the award-winning GMA Entertainment Group headed by senior vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, director Mark Reyes helms the live-action series together with a talented creative team led by Aloy Adlawan and RJ Nuevas, with Suzette Doctolero as head writer.

Miguel Tanfelix as Steve, Matt Lozano as Robert or Big Bert, Raphael Landicho as Little Jon, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon and Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson lead the star-studded cast of Voltes V Legacy.

Voltes V Legacy: The Cinematic Experience will exclusively be shown in SM Cinemas from April 19 to 25.