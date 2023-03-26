Slap rap makes PHL debut in URCC 84 Rage

TWO high-intensity mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts and the newest slap rap battle makes its Philippine debut in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 84 Rage on April 25 at the Xylo in the Palace at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

URCC Founder and President Alvin Aguilar announced recently the exciting lineup of fights top-billed by the MMA flyweight main event between jiu-jitsu black belters Eros Baluyot (1-0) and Elouie Federic (EF) Sevilla (5-3).

“We have two of the best [jiu-jitsu] black belters in the Philippines going after each other and I really can’t wait for that fight,” Aguilar said. “We’ll also be hosting the first ever slap rap battle. We have a lot of innovative things we’d like to introduce at URCC.

The country’s first slap rap battle featires Ronmar Tubig (South Piezze) against Joneil Deo Destreza (Sirdeo) and John Kenneth Reyes (Cloza Mafia) against Daniel Ray Wiggins (Taz Wiggins).

If Baluyot and Sevilla were calm during Friday’s fight preview, Arvin “Sharpshooter” Chan and Costa Rican fighter Mariano “The Hitman” Jones exchanged verbal jabs ahead of their welterweight showdown.

The 33-year-old Chan (8-9) even went outside Xylo to confront and slap the 26-year-old Jones (1-0) that drew the attention of fans.

The incident added heat to their bout supported by the Philippines Nuebe Gaming and Vietnamese Highlands Coffee.

“We want to see how the saga of Arvin Chan and Mariano Jones come to end,” Aguilar said.

A lone women’s strawweight fight between Jomary Torres (4-5) and Ma riane Mariano (2-0) is also in the card.

The preliminary fights pit featherweights Rex De Lara (10-8) against debuting John Carranza (1-0), flyweight first-timers Rhino Casipe (0-0) against Kervin Lampacan (0-0) and Marvin Dela Cruz (0-1) against Denzel Dimaguila (1-2) in another flyweight bout.

In the amateur bouts, it will be Nigerian Emmanuel Epkeusi (4-3) against Indian Mohammed Aslam (10-0) at welterweight and Jan Ilarde (2-0) against AJ Castellano (2-0) at heavyweight.

