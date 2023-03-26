Cebu presses leader Kaya

March 26, 2023
Rintaro Hama celebrates his goal.
DYNAMIC Herb Cebu bucked a lackluster performance to beat Mendiola FC 1991, 1-0, Saturday in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Centre in Carmona Cavite.

The Gentle Giants moved within five points off leader Kaya FC-Iloilo in the title race.

With Kaya not playing during weekend, Cebu made its move thanks to Japanese forward Rintaro Hama’s 23rd minute strike that pushed the Gentle Giants past a stubborn Mendiola side.

“We’re happy for the three points,” Cebu’s Turkish head coach Mehmet Kakil said. “But the game was not satisfying. At least, we’re only one game behind Kaya in the standings.”

Kaya has 42 points, with Cebu at 37 and a game in hand. Mendiola remained in sixth spot with six points from 13 matches.

The Gentle Giants enjoyed plenty of the ball in the early goings with Ivan Ouano testing Michael Asong with a header in the sixth minute.

It wasn’t until Marius Kore found Hama surging on the left flank when Cebu found the breakthrough—a fine first touch and a clinical strike to the bottom corner finally beat Asong.

Mendiola came close to an equalizer late in the first half, but Serge Kaole’s shot was denied by Jun Badelic, before Hama’s shot was also saved by Asong in the 52nd minute.

Author
BusinessMirror

Time not on Gilas side

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced over the weekend a 28-member pool for the national men’s team to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

byJosef Ramos
March 26, 2023
Slap rap makes PHL debut in URCC 84 Rage

TWO high-intensity mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts and the newest slap rap battle makes its Philippine debut in the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 84 Rage on April 25 at the Xylo in the Palace at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City.

byBusinessMirror
March 26, 2023
COPA seals partnership with Speedo

THE Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc. (COPA) sealed a partnership with swimming apparel brand Speedo as the COPA levels up on its advocacy for grassroots development and swimming inclusivity.

byBusinessMirror
March 26, 2023