COPA seals partnership with Speedo

byBusinessMirror
March 26, 2023
1 minute read
Congress of Philippine Aquatics (COPA) president Eric Buhain (center), Speedo Philippines vice president for operations Manish Mantani (right) and COPA treasurer Chito Rivera seal the partnership.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc. (COPA) sealed a partnership with swimming apparel brand Speedo as the COPA levels up on its advocacy for grassroots development and swimming inclusivity.

Philippine swimming icon Eric Buhain, now Batangas First District congressman, and Speedo Philippines vice president for operation Manish Mahtani officially sealed the partnership recently along with COPA treasurer Chito Rivera

“This partnership is a major boost to Philippine swimming,” said Buhain, an Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer after the signing ceremony at the Speedo outlet at the BGC High Street in Taguig City.

“COPA as I see it has the most credible grassroots sports program,” Mahtani said. “Speedo has been around for 34 years and we’re focusing also on grassroots development which is very similar with COPA’s advocacy.”

Rivera said that COPA, which was established in 2020, completed three-fourths of its regionalization program with Regions 2, 9, 4B, BARMM and CARAGA undergoing the process.

COPA will also promote water polo, diving, open water and artistic swimming as well as BIFin swimming, a medal-rich discipline with 24 events..

The organization also helped conduct the tryouts for the aquatics team to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May with Troy Castor, Kristoff Gonzales, Raymund Paloma and Renz Santos vying in the men’s division and Alexi Cabayaran, Janine Dela Paz, Raina Samantha Leyran and Ishaella Mae Villa seeing action in the women’s side.

They will be coached by Ramil Ilustre (men) and Caezar Alcantara (women).

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Schrock, Del Rosario, Muller lead Far East United in US $1M meet

byRick Olivares
March 26, 2023
Next Article

Slap rap makes PHL debut in URCC 84 Rage

byBusinessMirror
March 26, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Time not on Gilas side

THE Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced over the weekend a 28-member pool for the national men’s team to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

byJosef Ramos
March 26, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

Cebu presses leader Kaya

DYNAMIC Herb Cebu bucked a lackluster performance to beat Mendiola FC 1991, 1-0, Saturday in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Philippine Football Federation National Training Centre in Carmona Cavite.

byBusinessMirror
March 26, 2023