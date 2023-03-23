Eternal Gardens hosts Grand Zumba Activity

One of the leading memorial park developers in the Philippines, Eternal Gardens, successfully held a Grand Zumba Activity at Eternal Gardens Cabuyao in Barangay Mamatid, Cabuyao City, Laguna, on March 23, 2023.

Over 120 residents of Cabuyao City and Calamba City participated in the event, which aimed to encourage participants to engage in physical activities, improve their cardiovascular health, and boost their mental well-being. The participants danced to the beat of lively music for an hour.

The management expressed their appreciation to their partners, Barangay Councilor Jeffrey Jeff Escasura and his wife Russel Aiko Escasura, and the local government of Barangay Mamatid for their continued support to the company.

Eternal Gardens is committed to promoting health and wellness among its communities and looks forward to holding more activities like this in the future.

Eternal Gardens Cabuyao is the company’s 11th memorial park in the country, founded by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua and currently headed by its chairman, D. Edgard A. Cabangon.