TikTok Hangouts to livestream #WomenOfTikTok on March 25

In celebration of International Women’s Month (IWM), TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, will host a 1-day TikTok Hangout, amplifying the voices and perspectives of female TikTok creators in the Philippines.

TikTok users in the Philippines are invited to join in on celebrating Filipina women and femme TikTok creators who have used their voice and platform to positively impact the TikTok community and society as a whole.

Happening on Saturday, March 25, at 5 PM, TikTok will be hosting a talk by women for women, featuring empowered female creators who will share their unique challenges and uplifting journeys. The talk will be live-streamed on @tiktokphilippines where TikTok users can register for free.

Women on TikTok continue to be shining examples of empowerment and strength in whatever fields they choose. Regardless of gender, TikTok is a haven for creators who are making their marks in the virtual world of art and content. Join TikTok during International Women’s Month as it celebrates women’s talents and successes while acknowledging the challenges they strive to hurdle to attain inclusivity in all areas.

Image credits: TikTok Philippines





