PCCI’s 1st General Membership Meeting

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the country’s largest business organization, held its 1st General Membership Meeting on Thursday (March 9, 2023) at the Makati Diamond Residences in Makati City with the theme “Achieving A Sustainable Economy Through Efficient Taxation Policies and Reforms” with guest of honor and keynote speaker Bureau of Internal Revenue Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr.

Photo shows BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. (4th from left) with (from left) PCCI honorary chair and committee-in-charge for membership Ma. Alegria “Bing” Sibal-Limjoco, PCCI president George Barcelon, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., PCCI honorary chair and treasurer Sergio Ortiz Luis Jr., and PCCI director Arch. Felino Palafox Jr. after delivering his keynote address in front of over 200 PCCI members from national and local chambers.