MEDIA EXECUTIVE AND ENVOY

byBusinessMirror
March 22, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

CNN Philippines and BusinessMirror president Benjamin V. Ramos received US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson during her March 17 interview in the network’s “The Final Word,” where the American envoy highlighted the significant role of women in today’s societies, especially in the diplomatic field.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

BREAKTHROUGH APPOINTMENT

byBusinessMirror
March 22, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

BREAKTHROUGH APPOINTMENT

Businessman Juan Andre Lacson (right) was appointed on March 14 as the first honorary consul of the Republic of Poland to Palawan, which will serve Region 4-B or Mimaropa. Charge d’Affaires Jarosław Szczepankiewicz (left) foresees that the newly appointed official will help further mutual ties of the Philippines with the European nation. FB: PL IN THE PHILIPPINES

byBusinessMirror
March 22, 2023