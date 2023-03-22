MEDIA EXECUTIVE AND ENVOY

CNN Philippines and BusinessMirror president Benjamin V. Ramos received US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson during her March 17 interview in the network’s “The Final Word,” where the American envoy highlighted the significant role of women in today’s societies, especially in the diplomatic field.
BREAKTHROUGH APPOINTMENT
Businessman Juan Andre Lacson (right) was appointed on March 14 as the first honorary consul of the Republic of Poland to Palawan, which will serve Region 4-B or Mimaropa. Charge d’Affaires Jarosław Szczepankiewicz (left) foresees that the newly appointed official will help further mutual ties of the Philippines with the European nation. FB: PL IN THE PHILIPPINES