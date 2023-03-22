BREAKTHROUGH APPOINTMENT

Businessman Juan Andre Lacson (right) was appointed on March 14 as the first honorary consul of the Republic of Poland to Palawan, which will serve Region 4-B or Mimaropa. Charge d’Affaires Jarosław Szczepankiewicz (left) foresees that the newly appointed official will help further mutual ties of the Philippines with the European nation. FB: PL IN THE PHILIPPINES

