BREAKTHROUGH APPOINTMENT

Businessman Juan Andre Lacson (right) was appointed on March 14 as the first honorary consul of the Republic of Poland to Palawan, which will serve Region 4-B or Mimaropa. Charge d’Affaires Jarosław Szczepankiewicz (left) foresees that the newly appointed official will help further mutual ties of the Philippines with the European nation. FB: PL IN THE PHILIPPINES
PHL ambassador: China defense budget hike ‘normal’
BEIJING’S move to increase its defense budget is usual among big economies in boosting their military capabilities.