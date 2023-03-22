HERALDING HOPE

byBusinessMirror
March 22, 2023
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office representative Michael Peiyung Hsu (front row, in white polo) invited childless Filipino couples to consider Taiwan as their place of treatment, particularly the island-state’s Lee Women’s Hospital, whose officials in a recent event disclosed plans of establishing a branch in Manila soon.

