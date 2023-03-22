HERALDING HOPE

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office representative Michael Peiyung Hsu (front row, in white polo) invited childless Filipino couples to consider Taiwan as their place of treatment, particularly the island-state’s Lee Women’s Hospital, whose officials in a recent event disclosed plans of establishing a branch in Manila soon.
MEDIA EXECUTIVE AND ENVOY
CNN Philippines and BusinessMirror president Benjamin V. Ramos received US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson during her March 17 interview in the network’s “The Final Word,” where the American envoy highlighted the significant role of women in today’s societies, especially in the diplomatic field.