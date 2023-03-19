Suyen launches Atome buy now pay later across 600+ physical stores in PHL

Suyen Corporation has partnered with Atome, Asia’s leading buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) brand, to offer flexible zero-interest payment options across its 20-plus retail brands operating in the Philippines.

Overall, the retail company’s partnership with Atome covers 600-plus physical retail outlets of Suyen’s key brands throughout the country and all their online platforms.

Suven Corporation’s brands include well-loved fashion and lifestyle retailers Bench, Human, and Kashieca. It also operates franchise businesses for many international brands, such as Cotton On, Aldo, Charles &Keith, Jo Malone, Mothercare, American Eagle, and La Senza.

Shoppers at all physical stores under Suyen can now shop and check out with Atome’s deferred payment schedule at zero interest. To pay, users download Atome’s app and register an account, before selecting Atome as the checkout payment option.

Mr. Bryan Lim, Vice President for Business Development, Suyen Corporation, said: “Suyen made its name providing quality brands with good prices for our consumers. The big lesson from Covid19 is how to be available wherever our customers were shopping – whether online during Covid, or in brick-and-mortar retail stores – which is what we’re seeing now with the return of physical shopping. More than ever, it’s also important we continue to make our brands affordable and accessible to our Filipino customers, which is where our partnership with Atome across 600+ stores as well as our online websites allow us to offer “buy now pay later” digital payment options for those who prefer payment choice, convenience and flexibility, whether in an online or offline setting.”





“We’re thrilled to partner with a leading retailer like Suyen, which owns and distributes world-class lifestyle and fashion retail brands. It’s been proven time and again that integrating Atome’s checkout option will grow sales, basket size as well as attract new customer segments, especially Gen Zs and millennials. Through this partnership, we’re also glad to play our part in powering the retail sector’s economic recovery in the Philippines, post COVID-19, ” said Zine Nedil, General Manager, Atome Philippines.

Atome launched in the Philippines in October 2021, and recently announced it grew gross merchandise value (GMV) by 30X in its first year of business. It has also expanded its merchant network to include more than 1,500 online and offline stores in the Philippines, and soft-launched the Atome Card, which attracted 120,000 registrations within weeks.





The Atome Philippines mobile app is available on the App Store and on Google Play. A media kit is available here.