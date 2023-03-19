Toyota offers family-friendly deals this March

Summer is just around the corner – you know what that means? It’s the perfect time to start planning for your next getaway with the fam! This March, Toyota Motor Philippines is offering payment options and perks that are sure to bring in the fun to your next family road trip.

More fun with Toyota’s flexible options

Make new memories with the fam with a brand-new Innova. Get the 2.8 J Dsl M/T variant for only PHP178,650 downpayment under the Pay Low option. This option allows customers to purchase a new vehicle for as low as 15% downpayment with free insurance for the first year, free LTO registration for three years, and no chattel mortgage at 60 months to pay via all-in cash out.

Other models available under the Pay Low option are the Wigo 1.0 G AT at PHP101,100 per month, the Rush 1.5 GR-S A/T at PHP176,400, the Fortuner 4×2 G A/T at PHP274,200 and more! With Toyota, there’s sure to be a model that fits your fam.

With the Avanza, everyone can join in the fun! You can get the 1.3 J M/T variant for a monthly payment of PHP9,147 under the Pay Light option. Through this option, customers can enjoy low monthly plans with 50% downpayment at 60 months to pay.

For the families who find fun in adventure, the Hilux 4×2 J M/T is available for PHP10,662 per month under the Pay Light option, while those running a business may find the Hiace Commuter Deluxe M/T or Lite Ace 1.5 Pickup M/T the fun choice for their venture. These vehicles are available under the Pay Light option for PHP18,930 and PHP6,865 monthly, respectively.

Those who pay in cash also get a discount for every purchase of a brand-new Toyota! Save PHP50,000 for the Corolla Altis V HV and V variants under the Cash Savings option, up to PHP30,000 for the Vios, depending on the variant, and PHP20,000 for the Veloz G CVT.

Keep safe and drive on!

Ensure safe drives by regularly bringing in your vehicle for maintenance! Every purchase of a brand-new Corolla Altis, Raize, Veloz, Rush, Fortuner, and selected variants of the Vios, Avanza, Innova and Hilux are entitled to a FREE Basic Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS) during the promo period, given that they are purchased from an authorized Toyota Dealer nationwide.

Customers may avail of the free PMS package up to the 20,000KM check-up within 18 months from the release date of the vehicle.

New owners of the Lite Ace are also in for a fun treat! All variants of the Lite Ace sold and released within the promo period quality for a fixed 1,000KM to 40,00KM PMS. Customers will only need to pay PHP1,999 (VAT inclusive) per PMS until the 40,000KM check-up. This fixed PMS promo can be availed within 24 months from the release of the vehicle.

Enjoy rebates, insurance and warranty

Level up the fun when you upgrade your Toyota this month! Customers who trade in their Wigo for a Vios during the promo period will get PHP35,000 in rebate, while Vios owners who upgrade to the Raize G CVT will receive a PHP30,000 rebate. Avanza owners who will trade in their unit for a Veloz also get a PHP20,000 rebate.

The trade-in rebate can be used as cash discount or to buy accessories when you purchase the participating model during the promo duration.

Additionally, all brand-new Wigo, Veloz, and selected models of the Vios, Corolla Altis, Innova, Hilux, Avanza, Rush, and Fortuner come with a FREE one-year insurance provided by Toyota Insure. The one-year comprehensive insurance covers 24/7 personal accident, passenger auto personal accident, three-year CPTL, own damage (OD), loss/theft, excess bodily injury (EBI), property damage (PD), acts of nature (AON), and includes emergency roadside assistance.

All brand-new G, E and XLE variants of the Vios bought from authorized Toyota dealerships nationwide also have a warranty coverage of five years or 150,000KM, whichever comes first.

The fun never ends with Toyota! Promo runs from March 11-31, 2023 only. Check out the full mechanics, offers and participating models here: https://toyota.com.ph/promos/StartTheFun

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-162931 Series of 2023

