Gabay Guro and MPIF Back 50 HS Scholars with DepEd Rizal

Gabay Guro through Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, Inc. (MPIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of leading investments conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), has signed on to support 50 deserving high school students under the Department of Education (DepEd) Rizal’s Direct Financial Assistance Program.

Gabay Guro is a long-running education advocacy for teachers and students, in support of DepEd. Its core pillars such as educational facility donations, scholarships, teachers’ training, livelihood programs, connectivity and computerization, teachers’ tribute, and digital innovations are designed to hone and improve the welfare of Filipino teachers and students nationwide.

The Alay sa Batang Rizal scholarship program was founded in honor of Mr. Benito Pangilinan, former DepEd Director of Public Schools and grandfather of MPIC Chairman, President, & CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan. It is funded by the Gabay Guro program and the Pangilinan family, and will focus on mentoring for college-entry level readiness of the students.

“Widening access to quality education is one of the most sustainable and cost-effective ways of ensuring future progress,” says Pangilinan. “The private sector must fulfill its part in honing the talents of our youth.”

The qualified Grade 12 learners, referred to as the “grantees”, are students from Laiban Integrated School, Sto. Niño Integrated School, Rizal Sports Academy, Talim Point National High School, Janosa National High School, and Daraetan National High School. Through DepEd Rizal’s Direct Financial Assistance Program, the partnership will provide a monthly monetary allowance from January to June 2023, aiming to help alleviate the financial burden on their families. The grantees will also undergo pre-college level mentoring.

“We express our deepest thanks to Gabay Guro, MPIF and the Pangilinan family for supporting more scholars by providing the opportunity to pursue their studies with less worries,” says DepEd Rizal Schools Division Superintendent Susan DL. Oribiana. “Their support helps us in our mission towards inclusive education for all.”

Also, during the event, one set each of mWell On-the-Go bags were awarded to the two schools from Rizal namely: Mamuyao Elementary School and Nayon Elementary School.

The Alay sa Batang Rizal Scholarship Program, the support for DepEd Rizal’s Direct Financial Assistance Program and provisioning of mobile clinics to the two Rizal schools under the flagship of Gabay Guro are aligned with Gabay Karunungan and Gabay Kalusugan, two of the MVP Group’s Gabay Advocacies for a Sustainable Philippines. These are also in line with MPIC’s efforts to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), particularly SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This partnership bolsters Gabay Guro and MPIF’s role alongside MPIC, as the largest catalyst for a Sustainable Philippines, committed to improve the lives in the country through providing essential services and mobilizing advocacies that uplift the quality of life of all Filipinos.