Thailand Week is back in Manila

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
Good news! Thailand Week is coming back again for those who miss the high-quality products and the culture of the land of smiles.

          Organized by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce in Thailand by the Thai Trade Center in Manila, “Thailand Week” has been the largest Thai product tradeshow in the Philippines for more than a decade. This year, Thailand Week 2023 will bring around eighty (80) Thai and Philippine companies to exhibit high-quality products at affordable prices. The tradeshow will be held from March 30 – April 2, 2023, at Hall 4, SMX Convention Center Manila, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, with the theme, “Discover Excellence, Trade with Thailand”. This is the great comeback after the pandemic when the fair was discontinued for two years. 

Thailand Week 2023 will showcase excellent products originating from Thailand, ranging from food and beverage, health & beauty products, household products, fashion & lifestyles, gem & jewellery, and many more.

Not only high-quality and affordable products, but this show will also allow you to indulge in the Thai cultural experience, especially the exotic Thai cuisine from the most renowned Thai restaurants in Metro Manila, as they will have cooking demonstration activities from “Thai SELECT” restaurants, the accredited restaurants by DITP. 


This tradeshow is also worth visiting if you are interested in importing products from Thailand and distributing them in the Philippines. As there are exhibitors who want to establish a trade relationship and look for agents or distributors to grow the businesses together.

So, whether you are a businessman looking for new opportunities, a consumer looking for high-quality and affordable products, or someone who misses Thailand and adores the culture, this fair is the greatest fair to go to, and most importantly, the admission is free! 


Save the date and don’t miss the chance to visit Thailand Week 2023 from March 30 – April 2, 2023, from 10 AM – 7PM, at Hall 4, SMX Convention Center Manila.

For more information, contact the Thai Trade Center in Manila, at tel nos. 88940406; 88940403, email at thaicommnl@ymail.com or fax at 88160698.

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

