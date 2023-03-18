2GO Travel revitalizes interest for sea travel in PHL through young advocates

Invites budding content creators to 2GOKada Creators Cruise.
byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
1 minute read
2GoKada on deck.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

2GO Travel, an advocate for Philippines tourism via sea travel, opens the opportunity to spark the same passion and interest in a new breed of creatives and content creators.

As the government ramps up initiatives to invigorate tourism and modernize travel infrastructure, 2GO capitalizes on the perfect time to inspire the younger generation to experience the best of the Philippines by sea. 

In partnership with the Department of Tourism, 2GO is preparing a thrilling sail-elebration experience this summer for content creators, dubbed the 2GOKada Creators Cruise. 

The 2GOKada Creators Cruise will be the summer’s culminating activity for over 100 content creators–the 2GOKada community.  This first-of-its-kind, invitation-only festival at sea will have the 2GOKada travel for free and get inspired by three days of workshops, masterclasses and a concert onboard. All these while experiencing stunning sea views and onboard amenities such as hotel-like accommodations, sundeck, salon and spa, and a variety of dining options on MV 2GO Masagana, one of 2GO’s most modern vessels. 

“2GO is excited to welcome the 2GOKada community and give them a taste of what keeps our passion for sea travel alive,” said Blessie Cruz, 2GO AVP for Marketing. “We know that as young creatives, the 2GOKada community are ready to discover new ways of seeing the Philippines and are game for trying new experiences. Through the 2GOKada Creators Cruise, we provide this opportunity for these creators to diversify their content, to offer new ideas and to ignite their creativity.” 

Sign-ups for the 2GOKada Creators Cruise are ongoing until May 1, 2023 through  https://bit.ly/2GOKada2023

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Thailand Week is back in Manila

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
Next Article

WATCH | Music video of BTS' Jimin generates over 14.8M views in less than 24 hours

bySoundStrip
March 18, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Lenovo teams up with AMD to deliver mobile workstations for optimal productivity

With the new hybrid work environment to stay in, organizations, as well as employees, are undergoing the Intelligent Transformation wave to maximize productivity and collaboration. As a global technology powerhouse, Lenovo has been working with the semiconductor company, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), in the past years to deliver the best and right tools for consumers to ride the transformation.

byBMPlus
March 18, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

YOU Beauty launches Rouge Power in PHL

March is International Women’s Month and Y.O.U Beauty joins in celebrating all women and empowering them to become confident with the Philippines release of Rouge Power Matte Lip Cream.
byBMPlus
March 18, 2023