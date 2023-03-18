2GO Travel revitalizes interest for sea travel in PHL through young advocates

2GO Travel, an advocate for Philippines tourism via sea travel, opens the opportunity to spark the same passion and interest in a new breed of creatives and content creators.

As the government ramps up initiatives to invigorate tourism and modernize travel infrastructure, 2GO capitalizes on the perfect time to inspire the younger generation to experience the best of the Philippines by sea.

In partnership with the Department of Tourism, 2GO is preparing a thrilling sail-elebration experience this summer for content creators, dubbed the 2GOKada Creators Cruise.

The 2GOKada Creators Cruise will be the summer’s culminating activity for over 100 content creators–the 2GOKada community. This first-of-its-kind, invitation-only festival at sea will have the 2GOKada travel for free and get inspired by three days of workshops, masterclasses and a concert onboard. All these while experiencing stunning sea views and onboard amenities such as hotel-like accommodations, sundeck, salon and spa, and a variety of dining options on MV 2GO Masagana, one of 2GO’s most modern vessels.

“2GO is excited to welcome the 2GOKada community and give them a taste of what keeps our passion for sea travel alive,” said Blessie Cruz, 2GO AVP for Marketing. “We know that as young creatives, the 2GOKada community are ready to discover new ways of seeing the Philippines and are game for trying new experiences. Through the 2GOKada Creators Cruise, we provide this opportunity for these creators to diversify their content, to offer new ideas and to ignite their creativity.”

Sign-ups for the 2GOKada Creators Cruise are ongoing until May 1, 2023 through https://bit.ly/2GOKada2023.