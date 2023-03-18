Lenovo teams up with AMD to deliver mobile workstations for optimal productivity

With the new hybrid work environment to stay in, organizations, as well as employees, are undergoing the Intelligent Transformation wave to maximize productivity and collaboration. As a global technology powerhouse, Lenovo has been working with the semiconductor company, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), in the past years to deliver the best and right tools for consumers to ride the transformation.

Lenovo recently launched its innovative breakthroughs, including ThinkPad P16s Gen 1, ThinkPad Z16, and Z13 Gen 1, as well as Think Book 15 Gen 5 to audiences in the Philippines. These mobile workstations are not only powerful but also enhance the engagement and satisfaction of consumers.

“Innovation is in Lenovo’s DNA from design and development to engineering and supply chain. Lenovo will continue to push the boundaries, make changes, and work with close partners like AMD to deliver innovative and more secure products that are designed to exceed the needs of customers, current and future,” shares Ferdie Fetros, Product Lead for ThinkPad and ThinkBook, Lenovo Philippines.

Real power meets real liberty

The ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 offers a mix of power and performance for professional users on the go. Built with the AMD Ryzen™ Pro processor, the workstation is ISV-certified and ideally suited to power applications such as AutoCAD®, Revit®, SolidWorks®, and more. It also ensures reliability and durability with the ThinkShield security suite and MIL-SPEC testing that highly mobile power users need. The machine offers improved usability features including a fingerprint reader, full numeric keyboard, wider touchpad, and all-day battery capacity, redefining a portable powerhouse that delivers the highest level of on-the-go performance. Get this for SRP 57,999.

New striking designs reflecting impacts on the environment

The all-new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 feature more sustainable materials such as recycled aluminum[1], or recycled black vegan leather[2]. Sustainability extends to the packaging which is made from 100% recyclable and compostable bamboo and sugarcane, and the AC power adapter uses 90% Post-Consumer Content (PCC). Furthermore, Lenovo and AMD have collaborated to deliver cutting-edge platform design, streamlining all aspects of the system from silicon to hardware and software.

Elevated experience, Extraordinary Power

As the workplace continues to evolve, the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 1 is designed for a different content-creating business user audience, featuring sustainable materials and the latest AMD technology. ThinkPad Z16 can be configured with the new AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M discrete graphics with AMD smart technologies boosting productivity, enabling advanced content creation, and casual gaming. With an SRP of 105,999, consumers can already get their hands on this powerhouse. Furthermore, this workstation offers a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end services to support and protect consumers’ investment, allowing users to focus on the task at hand rather than IT. Not to mention, this laptop comes with groundbreaking security features powered by AMD to safeguard files.

Multitask to the consumers’ heart’s content

When combined with the responsiveness of up to Windows 11 Pro, the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1 which starts at SRP 74,999, breezes through tasks. Coupled with the AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 6860Z processor, the laptop delivers a supreme collaboration experience. The processor is optimized to deliver seamless audio and video performance, maximize responsiveness, and deliver incredible battery life in applications like Teams and Zoom. So don’t be concerned about checking email while streaming music, switching apps, or having a bazillion tabs open. The new ThinkPad Z13 embarks on a contemporary design philosophy targeting a different highly mobile business user audience, featuring sustainable materials and the latest AMD technology.

Take a video call like a pro

With AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon™ Graphics, the ThinkBook 15 Gen 5 lets users work on demanding applications with ease. The laptop’s AI features help keep teleconferences quiet and focused by reducing ambient noise. Several options allow consumers to tailor the conference audio to their specific needs. The optional Versa Bay drawer within the laptop chassis contains and charges a pair of earbuds. For only SRP 30,999, it can handle all computing needs.

Lenovo’s goal is to delight end users with a distinctive look and feel using recycled materials and delivering on its promise for an exceptional experience; and reassure IT departments with enterprise-class performance, security, reliability, and manageability. Through collaboration with AMD, Lenovo brings the best workstations that help users augment their productivity and engagement with peace of mind from the sophisticated attacks of today and tomorrow. To find out more, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ph/en/.

[1] Aluminum materials in arctic grey, black and bronze are 100% recycled.

[2] Vegan leather is made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate.

Image credits: Lenovo





