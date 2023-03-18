Lasallian is candidate for ACEEU’s 2023 entrepreneurship educator

NORBY ROQUE SALONGA was named as one of the five finalists for “Entrepreneurship Educator of the Year” under the Triple E Awards of the Accreditation Council for Entrepreneurial and Engaged Universities (ACEEU).

The award category recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding performance in the design and delivery of an entrepreneurship course.

Passionate about entrepreneurship, Salonga has inspired students to pursue an entrepreneurial career and shape the future by creating innovative solutions. He teaches social entrepreneurship at De La Salle University, and is the founding director of the award-winning Lasallian Social Enterprise for Economic Development Center, which is also a finalist for the “Sustainable Development Goals Initiative of the Year” category.

Salonga is also the founding president of YOUTeacH Philippines—the first-ever network of young teachers in the country, and a professional fellow of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative or YSEALI, under the American Council of International Education and the US State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Meanwhile, the Triple E Awards are a global recognition of efforts toward the quest for entrepreneurship and engagement in higher education. Implemented regionally, they aim to foster change in universities and emphasize their role in their communities and ecosystems. Awarding ceremony will be held in Barcelona, Spain in June 2023.

ACEEU is a Germany-based accreditation council composed of world-leading experts in the fields of entrepreneurship and engagement.