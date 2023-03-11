Japanese envoy encourages Pinoy youth to study Nihongo

APART from understanding Japan’s culture better, learning its language could prove advantageous for Filipino youth when applying there for study grants and work.

Speaking at the Nihongo Fiesta 2023 on February 25, Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa told more than a hundred local Nihongo learners that they also have the potential to bridge the two countries closer by studying the language.

“Being able to communicate in Japanese makes you stand out, and gives you a competitive edge when applying for [local] jobs and scholarships,” Koshikawa said. “It can also break cultural barriers, and allows you to establish meaningful connections and friendships with Japanese people and fellow Nihongo learners.”

He encouraged them to continue to study the Japanese language: “It may be difficult, but I believe that the rewards make the effort worthwhile.”

Every year Japan offers various scholarship and teaching exchange programs to Filipino nationals. Among these is the Japan Exchange and Teaching, or JET, which employs a successful applicant either as an assistant language teacher, or sports exchange advisor in Japan.

Benefits of learning Nihongo

ONE of the teachers who participated in the event, Shanadey Fernandez of the De La Salle University-College of Liberal Arts, shared her fulfillment in teaching the language, as she sees that it could provide more opportunities.

Fernandez’s advice to aspiring Nihongo teachers: “Remember how you started liking the Japanese.”

“Keep that in mind so that you can express [it] to your students,” she said. “Without the love and the fun and excitement…I think it would be really hard to study the language.”

“So as a teacher, let’s refresh ourselves always, go back and look back to how you started, so that…students would also feel how important the Japanese language is, and how it will help them in the future,” the educator added.

The day-long language festival at a mall in Mandaluyong City featured a Nihongo speech contest by Filipino students and professionals.

The event also showcased art and cultural activities, including a taiko (Japanese percussion instrument) performance by Leonard Eto.

Image credits: Embassy of Japan





