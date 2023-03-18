Solon wants alternative learning for teen moms

FOR Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, it is important for the government to support the reintegration of adolescent mothers into the mainstream education system.

Gatchalian made this call amid the celebration of the National Women’s Month this March. Apart from sustaining efforts to curb teenage pregnancy through effective reproductive health education, he stressed the need to support adolescent mothers, since they tend to drop or terminate their education after giving birth.

The solon cited the role of the alternative learning system (ALS) to continue the provision of educational opportunities to adolescent mothers.

Under Republic Act 11510 or the ALS Act authored and sponsored by Gatchalian, the system was institutionalized and strengthened to provide increased opportunities for out-of-school children in special cases and adult learners, including indigenous peoples, to develop basic and functional literacy, as well as life skills, as means to pursue an equivalent pathway to complete basic education.

According to the 2021 Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study of the University of the Philippines Population Institute, there has been a dramatic decline in the number of female youths aged 15 to 19 who had ever been pregnant. From 14.4 percent in 2013, the percentage of female youth aged 15 to 19 who underwent early childbearing in 2021 was 7.2 percent.

The Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM), however, remains concerned that pregnancies among adolescents aged 10 to 14 remain high. In 2021, 2,299 young Filipinas aged 10 to 14 gave birth, just slightly lower than the 2,534 from the same age group who bore children in 2020.

Under the 2023 national budget, P10 million was allocated for the Social Protection Program for Adolescent Mothers and their Children, or SPPAMC. It will include strategies and interventions developed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, POPCOM and other relevant agencies.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Gatchalian bared that one of the effects of early pregnancy on young women is that they stop studying. They also lack opportunities to have proper jobs.