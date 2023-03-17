D’Navigators complete Spikers’ Turf semifinals cast

byBusinessMirror
March 17, 2023
1 minute read
Jade Disquitado again leads Iloilo to victory.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ILOILO beat Vanguard, 23-25, 25-12, 25-22, 25-21, on Friday to  complete the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference semifinals cast at the Paco Arena in Manila.

The D’Navigators, at 7-2 won-lost, joined unbeaten Cignal, AMC-Cotabato and Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography in the top four with the final seeding remaining to be settled.

“I told the boys to pur everything they’ve got in this match for us to have more options in the semifinals,” Iloilo head coach John Kenneth Panes said.

After a sluggish start that saw Vince Abrot lord it over the D’Navigators, Iloilo came alive in the second set with a blowout 25-12.

Jade Disquitado, Nas Gwaza, and Rash Nursiddik showed poise in the third and fourth sets to close out the win for the D’Navigators.

Disquitado dropped a game-high 25 points on 20 attacks, three service aces and two blocks while Nursiddik contributed 17 points including four aces.

Gwaza had 13 points built on five kill blocks.

Vanguard, which finished the tournament at the cellar at 1-9, was led by Abrot’s 17 points and 11 excellent receptions.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Oil set for worst week this year as traders watch for OPEC+ move

byBusinessMirror
March 17, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Lady Altas make trip back to NCAA women’s volleyball semis

UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System Dalta secured a 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 win over Lyceum of the Philippines University to return to the National Collegiate Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball Final Four after a one-season absence Friday at the San Andres Sports Complex.

byBusinessMirror
March 17, 2023