SMB routs Rain or Shine to end elimination campaign on high note

SAN MIGUEL Beer cruised to a 129-116 victory over Rain or Shine on Friday on the last day of eliminations of Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Beermen led all the way to finish the regular season with a 9-2 win-loss record.

Mo Tautuaa scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Vic Manuel added 23 points to lead the Beermen’s balanced attack.

“We just had to play good defense. We can’t rely on our offense, we can’t win with that,” San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent said. “Our main goal is to work on our defense and let it trigger our offense. We really have to work hard for 48 minutes in order to reach the playoffs.”

CJ Perez was outstanding with 20 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals while import Cameron Clark and Marcio Lassiter also scattered 20 points each. Jericho Cruz contributed 12 points for the Beermen.

Rain or Shine, which played without an import, couldn’t hang tough as San Miguel Beer pulled away, 113-93, midway the last quarter.

The Elasto Painters—who drew 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists from rookie Gian Mamuyac—bowed out with a 2-9 win-loss record.

Image credits: Rudy Esperas





