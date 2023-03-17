FEU-Diliman beats Adamson U in Game 2, wins UAAP high school hoops title

FAR EASTERN University (FEU)-Diliman beat Adamson University, 77-76, to win the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 85 high school basketball crown Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

The Baby Tamaraws won the series, 2-0, for their 8th championship in the league.

John Rey Pasaol had 21 points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals in his final high school game for FEE, while VJ Pre was also huge with 16 points and seven rebounds.

“I wrote on the white board inside the lockers ‘Effort if the Key,” FEU coach Allan Albano said. “And from tip off, I saw their effort, their will to win.”

FEU-Diliman last won the crown in the 2016-17 season.

It was a disappointment for the Baby Falcons, who reached the Finals for the first time since 2003.

Justine Garcia’s shot clock-beating bank shot was nullified after Albano won the coach’s challenge and Earl Medina bungled a potential game-winning triple in the dwindling seconds that would have sent the series to a deciding Game 3.

“Salute to Adamson University, they didn’t give up until the final buzzer,” Albano said.

Finals MVP Kirby Mongcopa flirted with a triple-double of 13 rebounds, nine assists and nine points to go along with five steals for FEU. He had a 20-20 outing in Game 1 last Tuesday.

The Baby Tamaraws took a 77-76 advantage with 28.5 seconds remaining after Pasaol nailed four straight free throws.

The Baby Tamaraws regained possession after Garcia’s basket was canceled.

Garcia finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three assists while Carlo Bonzalida chipped in 15 points and nine boards for the Baby Falcons.