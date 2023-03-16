Inzpect Technologies, Inc. joins PSMex 2023 back-to-back with I-MTAP 2023

Philippine Subcon and Manufacturers Exhibition 2023 (PSMex 2023) themed as “Make it in the Philippines” – a biennial exhibition that will be held from April 26-29, 2023, Hall B & C of World Trade Center Metro Manila.

An event that will cater to both local and international audience which covers whole business platform that will be beneficial to suppliers, distributors and end-users. It is an event that will showcase capability of the Philippine products and services to the world. It will be held back-to-back with i-MTAP 2023.

PSMEX 2023 is the venue of Philippine capabilities to support local and international companies who can give assistance to their manufacturing plant, as the word Subcon implies. PSMEX 2023 a platform to stimulate and invite international companies to locate in the Philippines with existing companies to support their operation and convers four (4) major manufacturing industries such as: Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics and Motorcycle

Inzpect Technologies, Inc. was pioneered in May 08, 2003 to meet the increasing demands of automation in local and multinational industries. We have envisioned that we Filipinos would be able to validate our ingenious qualities and best workmanship and prove that we can do what they can do and even more. In the process we found fulfillment in developing strong potentials in our young people’s minds and hearts inspired to work even harder towards the success of these young dreams. It is our faithful commitment to work and strive to keep this burning desire to excel in the manufacture of our products and the provision of our services.

Inzpect Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the Design and Manufacture of Machines, System Integration, Machine Rehabilitation and Upgrade, Vision Development and Integrations and Other Related Services.

Inzpect Technologies, Inc. is to serve our customers with utmost perfection with our completed projects and give them absolute satisfaction with our services.

Their vision is to be the best in Machine Automation and the foremost in Systems Integration in the Philippines that provides best design quality and cost-effective manufacturing and test equipment in excellent service in accordance with International Standards to our clientele.

See them at PSMEX 2023 at Booth no. 118 and “TOGETHER WE BUILD A BETTER FUTURE for the Philippines’ Manufacturing Industry”

To register online visit https://psmex.weebly.com or email psmex01@gmail.com or mai_mgt@compass.com.ph or call +63-2 8985-3375