‘Iba ang Ngiti Ngayon’ as Ginebra San Miguel unveils new campaign

After three challenging years, life now has a sense of normalcy as business, economic, and social activities return to the pre-pandemic time. In the air, we can all feel optimism as the worldwide pandemic is seemingly winding down. With things looking up, it is time to be more hopeful in the future and unleash once again our better selves. As face masks are beginning to be put aside, especially in outdoor settings, smiles are more confident now than ever.

With the anticipation of better times, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. launched “Iba ang Ngiti sa One Ginebra Nation” last December 31, 2022 on TV, radio, and digital platforms, right before the New Year. The campaign highlights one’s trust (“tiwala”) and how it was strengthened during the challenges of the pandemic. This then helped build the trust he/she had to others and eventually to the nation leading to the hopeful situation we are currently in.

In this newest Ginebra campaign, depicted are the real-life stories of an airplane crew, a jeepney driver, farmers, and more who had faced the challenges of life during the pandemic. Their lives and livelihood may be affected, but with the trust, courage, and motivation to survive, they are now facing 2023 with much more optimism. Yes, difficult times are inevitable, but with “tapang” and “tiwala,” there will always be a better tomorrow – and sweet smiles ahead!

“As a people, Filipinos have always been strong and resilient,” says Ron Molina, Ginebra San Miguel’s Marketing Manager. “This was proven during the pandemic. Many Filipinos managed to survive because they could pivot and adapt to the challenging situation. Now, we can see optimism and renewed hope bringing smiles to many. But it is not just any smile because behind it is the confidence that any challenge can be overcome.

Iba ang Ngiti sa One Ginebra Nation campaign shows the Filipinos’ strengthened confidence, hope, and optimism in managing life after the pandemic.

The campaign, Molina added, acts as a reminder that positive things will come our way that will make us smile. “Even when things are not ideal or all hope seems to be gone, you must trust in yourself, in others – imbibe the Ginebra ‘never-say-die’ spirit because you believe that tomorrow will be better than today.”

Our modern-day heroes, the OFWs, can now fly out to pursue their dreams or return to the country once more to reconnect with their loved ones. Jeepney drivers can now ply their regular routes. Office workers can now reach their sales quotas. And everyone can now celebrate life’s occasions with a bottle of Ginebra San Miguel, without worrying about curfews, lockdowns, or restrictions that we’ve experienced before.

Confident smiles are now on the faces of the ka-barangays. After all, Filipinos worldwide are known for their smiles even amidst the challenges they are facing.

Ginebra San Miguel’s award-winning campaigns have consistently drawn inspiration from the Filipinos’ sentiments, the deeply rooted culture of “matapang,” “ganado,” and “never-say-die” attitude, as well as from the communal drinking or “tagay” as a symbol of unity, togetherness, and Bayanihan spirit.

Recently, at the 44th Catholic Mass Media Awards, Ginebra San Miguel’s campaign “Hanggang sa Huling Patak ng Bagong Tapang” won Best Branded TV Ad for the first time, as well as Best Branded Digital Ad. The advertisement acts as a continual reminder that even in the most challenging and discouraging circumstances, there is still that last ounce of courage.

GSMI is the producer of Ginebra San Miguel, the world’s largest-selling gin, according to the leading global drinks journal Drinks International. GSMI’s other quality distilled spirits include GSM Blue Light Gin, GSM Blue Mojito, GSM Blue Margarita, GSM Blue Gin Pomelo, GSM Premium Gin, 1834 Premium Distilled Gin, Antonov Vodka, Añejo Gold Rum, G & T Ultralight Spirit Drink (Gin & Tea), Primera Light Brandy, and the Philippines’ no. 1 Chinese wine Vino Kulafu.

For more details, log on to www.ginebrasanmiguel.com or visit the official Ginebra San Miguel Facebook page: www.facebook.com/BarangayGinebra.