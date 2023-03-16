Fire Prevention Month: Vista Mall, BFP provide fire prevention tips to tenants in Taguig

byBMPlus
March 16, 2023
1 minute read
An officer from the Bureau of Fire Protection gives a lecture on fire prevention tips during activities at Vista Mall Taguig from March 14 to 15.
Mall tenants and several groups have attended the seminar-workshop spearheaded by Vista Mall and the Bureau of Fire and Protection – National Capital Region (BFP-NCR)  to educate the public about fire hazards and prevention tips.

The participants were also given a glimpse of the capability of our local firemen and rescue personnel as well as volunteers during the exhibit of equipment for Emergency Medical Services, Fire Rescue and Operations personal protective equipment (PPEs), and power tools which are used during emergencies.

According to the participants, they were also able to learn some techniques to prevent fire incidents.  The activity is in time with the observation of Fire Protection Month.

Shoppers and passersby were also shown a video on fire safety during the BFP’s Mobile Business One-Stop Shop Program at Vista Mall Taguig on March 14- 15.

The BFP also held a first-aid demonstration, and fire safety hour.

Tenants and staff from at least 38 stores, including AllHome, and Coffee Project, participated in the two-day activity.  

