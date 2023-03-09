Cebu Pacific to open more flights

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific said on Wednesday it plans to resume its direct flights from Iloilo to Puerto Princesa and Cagayan de Oro starting June.

In a statement, Cebu Pacific said it will restart its four times weekly Iloilo-Puerto Princesa route on June 23. The carrier will also start flying between Iloilo and Cagayan de Oro six times per week starting June 24.

“With two more routes, Cebu Pacific will now directly fly to six domestic destinations from Iloilo. The airline currently operates direct flights to Manila, Cebu, Davao, and General Santos from Iloilo,” the statement read.

Cebu Pacific is offering fares for as slow as P27 as part of its ongoing anniversary seat sale promo.

The Gokongwei-led carrier aims to restore 100 percent of its pre-pandemic network and capacity this month.

Currently, it flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

In January, the airline said it could pivot back to profitability in the first quarter as it expects to restore 100 percent pre-pandemic capacity by March.

“By first quarter, we aim and we hope to be profitable. We are looking at the first quarter to be profitable,” said Cebu Air Inc. President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao.

He said there was a “strong” travel pick up in January this year while adding that “hopefully, March will be better.”