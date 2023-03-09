MPIC 2022 core profit rises on strong demand rebound

Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) on Wednesday said its core net income for 2022 reached P14.2 billion, up 15 percent from the previous year’s P12.3 billion on the strong recovery of toll road traffic and the growth in power consumption.

Revenues for the year rose 28 percent to P519.5 billion from the previous P406 billion.

Attributable income rose 4 percent to P10.5 billion from the previous year’s P10.1 billion, despite lower nonrecurring income in 2022 compared to 2021, which had the benefit of gains from the sale of Global Business Power and Don Muang Tollways amounting to a total of P5.7 billion.

Power accounted for P12.4 billion or 65 percent of net operating income, toll roads contributed P5.7 billion or 30 percent, water contributed P2.7 billion or 14 percent and the other businesses, mainly light rail, healthcare, agribusiness, real estate and fuel storage incurred a loss of P1.8 billion.

For the fourth quarter of 2022 alone, Chaye A. Cabal-Revilla said the company’s core income was about P800 million, flat from the previous year.

She said the company may revive its logistics business this year as this will complement its entry into agribusiness. The company has shuttered its logistics business in 2021.

“Our continuing earnings growth reflects significant volume increases for all our core businesses together with our intense focus on operational efficiencies. This has been achieved on the strength of years of significant investments in improving the quality of our services,” MPIC Chairman, President and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

“It has been a transformative year for MPIC. With the same commitment that we have poured into the country’s underinvested utilities sector, we have now bravely pushed ahead with our plans to invest in Philippine agriculture, a critical area of focus with profound ties to poverty reduction and food security.”

For this year, Revilla said the MPIC as a group will spend almost P80 billion in capital expenditures (capex), slightly lower than its capex budget last year.

“We will have funding requirement of P5 billion plus we will spend some P15 billion in plant acquisition and on agriculture expansion.”

She said a chunk of the P80-billion capex will be for power, followed by toll roads which will complete half of the projects this year and the remaining half next year. The rest will be for Maynilad Water Services Inc., the West Zone concessionaire.

The company said average borrowing costs for 2022 were significantly reduced, resulting in a 5 percent decline in net interest costs, a result of MPIC’s strategic rerating and refinancing of expensive debt facilities notwithstanding a rising interest rate environment.