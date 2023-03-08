Forex losses cut 2022 profit of Aboitiz Equity Ventures

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) on Tuesday said its income in 2022 fell 9 percent to P24.8 billion, from the previous year’s P27.3 billion, mainly on weak fourth quarter profits due to foreign exchange losses.

Revenues for the entire year rose 37 percent to P307 billion from the previous year’s P233.92 billion, as most of its units performed well during the period.

For the fourth quarter alone, the company’s net income fell 55 percent to P3.5 billion from the previous year’s P7.8 billion.

The company recognized non-recurring losses of P2 billion during the period, primarily due to forex losses from the revaluation of US dollar cash and liquid financial instruments, compared to the P444 million in non-recurring gains for the same period in 2021.

For the entire year, AEV said it recognized non-recurring gains of P3.5 billion, primarily due to forex gains from the revaluation of US dollar cash and liquid financial instruments, compared to the P527 million in non-recurring gains recorded in 2021.

Without these one-off gains, AEV’s core net income for 2022 was still down by a wider 21 percent to P21.3 billion. Power still accounted for the bulk of its income at 62 percent, while financial services accounted for 27 percent. Income contributions from real estate, food and infrastructure were at 11 percent, 0 percent and -1 percent, respectively.

“As we closed another transformative year for the Aboitiz Group, our techglomerate continues to take shape, not just in our financial reports, but also in the major culture shifts taking place within our organization. We will continue to focus our energy and resources on strategic innovation and, more importantly, on people and talent,” company president and CEO Sabin M. Aboitiz said.

Aboitiz Power Corp.’s income contribution to AEV for the year amounted to P14.3 billion, 11 percent lower than the P16 billion recorded in 2021. This was primarily due to AEV’s reduced ownership of AboitizPower from its strategic partnership with Japan’s JERA Asia Pvt Ltd.

AEV’s equity ownership in AboitizPower was reduced to 52 percent from 77 percent effective end of 2021, resulting in a lower share in AboitizPower’s earnings.

Union Bank of the Philippines’ income contribution to AEV in 2022 was flat at P6.3 billion.

On a standalone basis, UnionBank had a flat net income of P12.7 billion last year, mainly on extraordinary non-recurring trading gains during the first half of 2021.

AEV’s non-listed real estate businesses, comprising Aboitiz Land Inc. and its subsidiaries, also reported a flat net income of P2.6 billion.

Revenues reached P4 billion, some 23 percent higher than last year, as the residential business had a significant increase in its revenue contribution year-on-year due to increased house construction activity, significant site development completion, and strong sales with spot cash payments.

Food units Pilmico Foods Corp., Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corp. and Pilmico International Pte. Ltd., which includes Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd., had suffered a loss P14 million for the year, narrower than the P2-billion loss recorded in 2021.

The food and nutrition segment, which consists of the flour, farms, meats and trading divisions, recorded a net loss of P416 million.

The agribusiness segment, which consists of the regional animal nutrition businesses feed, pet food and specialty nutrition, also reported a net loss of P78 million.

For the infrastructure group, Republic Cement and Building Materials Inc. had a net loss of P323 million, from P1.6 billion in income recorded in 2021. This was due to lower market demand for cement caused by the pre-election construction ban and post-election transition, global commodity price increase of steel, other construction materials and higher input costs of fuel and electricity.

Republic Cement also benefited in 2021 from a one-time gain brought about by the CREATE law which reduced its deferred tax liabilities.