Lady Spikers goes for 2nd win vs. Lady Falcons

DEFENDING champion De La Salle targets its second win when the Lady Spikers face the Adamson University Lady Falcons in the University Athletics Association of the Philippines Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Saturday in San Juan City.

The match is set at 4 p.m., with the Lady Spikers (1-0) looking to give the Lady Falcons (0-1) another headache in the early going of the season following an impressive opener against rival Ateneo Lady Eagles last week.

National University (0-1) and University of the East (0-1) clash at 2 p.m. De La Salle made a rousing start with four-set trashing of Ateneo. Behind the wits of Des Cheng, the Lady Spikers pulled a 25-14, 25-17, 16-25, 25-19 triumph over the Lady Eagles.