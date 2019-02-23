P.S.A. honors deceased athletes

ATHLETES and sports leaders who joined the great beyond last year will be remembered in the San Miguel Corp.-Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night on Tuesday at the Centennial Hall of the Manila Hotel.

Olympians Ian Lariba, Danny Florencio and Leopoldo Cantacio, along with former Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner and Chairman Rey Marquez, are among those who will be bestowed Posthumous Awards by the country’s sportswriting fraternity in the special event presented by Milo, Cignal TV and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Lariba was the country’s first female table tennis player to qualify for the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro 2016, while Florencio, the electrifying and high-flying guard from University of Santo Tomas, was part of the last men’s basketball team to compete in the Olympics in Munich 1972.

Cantancio, from the boxing hotbed of Bago, Negros Occidental, was a two-time Olympian in Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988.

Marquez, meanwhile, was the PBA’s fourth commissioner who also served as a league chairman representing Formula Shell.

Also to be honored with the same award are basketball’s Johnny Revilla, Jerome Cueto, Joey Mente and Ulysses Tanigue, basketball coach Jun Tiongco, college player Rutger Acidre, former boxing association president Roilo Golez, sportswriter and broadcaster Barry Pascua and Rolly Manlapaz, volleyball player Maria Josefina Referente-Palad, and young wushu training pool member Rastafari Daraliay.

A prayer will be offered to the deceased former athletes during the affair to be staged in partnership with the Philippine Basketball Association, Mighty Sports, SM Prime Holdings, Tapa King, Rain or Shine, NorthPort and Chooks To Go.