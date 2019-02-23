Rousing win in Doha

TEAM Pilipinas hurdled the first test but found itself in a maze of trouble in the last window of the Fiba World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

The home-court advantage was hardly felt as the Philippines clobbered Qatar, 84-46, behind the roar of overseas Filipino workers who filled up the Al Gharafa Sports Club in Doha early Friday morning.

The victory, the team’s sixth win in 11 games, finally put the country back in the spotlight after a pair of defeats in the previous window.

But the road to the China World Cup got tougher as Japan’s giant-killing ways continued with its upset of powerhouse Iran, 97-89, in Tehran on Thursday night to climb to a share of the second spot with a 7-4 won-lost record.

Australia remained at the top at 10-1 card beating Kazakhstan, 81-60, in Astana.

With Japan and Iran locked in second and third places, Team Pilipinas must beat Kazakhstan on Saturday and hope to land as the best fourth-place team to snatch a World Cup ticket in August along with the top three nations in the group.

Naturalized player Andray Blatche was outstanding in his return to the national team by posting 17 points that went with 15 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Marcio Lassiter was perfect from the three-point line, where he nailed four to finish with 14 points.

Jayson Castro opened hostilities with seven quick points to pull the team to a 15-11 lead after the first frame.

The Filipino dribblers turned the slim four-point advantage into a 29-17 second-quarter lead on Lassiter’s triple while limiting the Qataris to just four points in six minutes.

Blatche and Paul Lee hit two three-pointers apiece to start the second half as the cushion hit 32 on Gabe Norwood’s dunk, 58-26, in the 3:14 mark of the third period.

The Filipinos then cruised to the lopsided victory.

Lee had 13 points and seven rebounds, while Castro added 11 and 10, respectively.

The Filipinos were 15 of 30 from the three-point zone and limited their foes to a measly 28.1 percent shooting. They also had nine blocks—four from Poy Erram—and seven steals.

The Filipinos were in full control that the ejection of Head Coach Yeng Guiao—who got a second technical foul for arguing—appeared to be a celebration for the team.

Erfan Ali Saeed was the lone double-digit scorer at 10 points that went with his eight rebounds for the already eliminated home team that dropped its ninth loss in 11 games.