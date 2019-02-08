Share shoes at The SM Store

Last updated on February 8th, 2019 at 05:53 pm

Give the less fortunate children and families a gift of new pairs of shoes this year thru The SM Store’s Share Shoes campaign.

Shoes are essential in our life’s journey. And for less fortunate children, a new pair of shoes will allow them to walk safely as they perform their daily chores and go from home to school. Good shoes also inspire us to work hard because, with new pairs of shoes, we can start taking little steps toward achieving our dreams.

In this joint project of The SM Store and SM Shoes Department, booths have been set up in all The SM Store branches nationwide. Shoppers may now donate preloved and brand new pairs of shoes from February 15 to April 15.

Each donation entitles a customer with a P50 discount coupon, which can be redeemed for every minimum P500 single-receipt purchase of any regular-priced shoes or footwear from The SM Store. Coupons are valid until April 15, 2020.

All donated shoes will be for the benefit of Caritas and SM Foundation beneficiaries.

Share Shoes is one of the ways The SM Store and its customers work together to share blessings to the less fortunate. These donations will certainly bring hope and smiles to all beneficiaries nationwide.

Other upcoming projects of The SM Store this year are Donate A Book, Give the Gift of Wellness and Share A Toy.